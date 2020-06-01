CONCORD — “New Hampshire Needs Caregivers!” This straight-forward message encompasses a new initiative to recruit, train and place 700 people in New Hampshire nursing homes as Licensed Nursing Assistants. This grant-funded initiative features a package of resources to help individuals through the process of becoming an LNA and launching their healthcare career. A new website just launched – nhneedscaregivers.org – to help inform and register those interested in the opportunity and a network of training programs is now in place and can also be accessed through the website.
“LNAs play such a crucial role in healthcare. They are front line caregivers tending to the needs of those who are most vulnerable. We are excited to formally launch the NH Needs Caregivers! initiative and shine a bright light on the essential work they do, the demand for more people to pursue this career and the rewards that come with providing these services within our nursing homes,” said Roxie Severance, the grant’s contract administrator at the New Hampshire Health Care Association.
The NHHCA received a $641,000 grant through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to support the NH Needs Caregivers! initiative. The effort includes three primary steps for those interested in considering a healthcare career that begins with becoming an LNA. First, individuals sign up in the online database. Then they are able to view training opportunities and participating nursing homes that are hiring. Second, they register for training, receive a unique ID number and receive support for becoming licensed. Third, upon completion, they connect with a participating nursing home of their choice about employment and share their unique ID. After six months of employment, they will receive a $500 bonus from their employer. Costs for training and licensure are covered in many cases.
The initiative addressed several hurdles due to the pandemic. The primary hurdle was access to training given that most training is conducted in nursing homes and those facilities closed to outside guests in March. As a result, efforts to ramp up training outside of nursing homes and to gain approval of online options have taken place. LNA training has been deemed an essential service and dozens of training opportunities now exist across New Hampshire. Training and licensure costs are fully covered for displaced workers and those on Medicaid. Additional training and licensure support may also be available through grants and other resources. Additional training locations and online options are expected to open in the coming months and those who register will be informed as new opportunities open up.
The grant will run through 2021. By late 2020, it is expected that training funds will be available for all participants due to regulations that are being reviewed at the federal level to authorize full training coverage. The effort will also include ongoing marketing, webinars to showcase what it means to be an LNA and profiles of several of these “healthcare heroes” who have been going above and beyond in the workplace.
“This is an ongoing effort that includes an educational component to help people understand the critical role LNAs play in healthcare. These are challenging and highly rewarding jobs for people who embrace caring for others. In a time when nursing home care has been in the spotlight and in a state with one of the highest median ages, having people in these roles to care for people has never been more critical. This is what the NH Needs Caregivers! initiative is all about,” said Severance.
