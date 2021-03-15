WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), announced with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) that New Hampshire will receive $9,443,931 in federal grants allocated under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that was passed by Congress and signed into law in December.
Specifically, the funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support efforts to combat the substance use disorder epidemic and bolster access to mental health services in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shaheen said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on Granite Staters’ mental health, with many people experiencing acute stress, anxiety, depression and trauma as they grapple with the devastating impacts of this crisis. The substance use disorder epidemic has been exacerbated by COVID-19, with both patients and treatment providers struggling to get the resources and support they need to stay afloat. This federal funding is a significant, timely investment that will help support mental health and substance misuse treatment for Granite Staters at a time when they are most needed.”
Hassan said she has heard from Granite State individuals, first responders and health care workers who have shared how much the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the urgent need for increased mental health supports.
“We must do everything that we can to get help to people who are struggling, which is why we pushed for these crucial relief funds in the previous COVID-19 relief package," she said. "These significant federal dollars will help countless Granite States who are battling substance use disorder or other mental health concerns.”
Kuster said the pandemic has had far-reaching effects on the health and well-being of the American people and the economy, but it has also exacerbated untreated mental and behavioral health disorders, including substance misuse.
“It’s crucial that we provide support for those dealing with substance use disorder, especially during this health and economic emergency," Kuster said. "I’m pleased New Hampshire will receive these funds to ensure Granite Staters struggling with substance use disorder and mental health challenges can get the support and treatment they need, but this funding alone will not be enough. I’m proud that legislation I introduced, the Emergency Support for Substance Use Disorders Act to create emergency grants during the COVID-19 crisis for states and community-based organizations that serve individuals with substance use disorder, was included in the American Rescue Plan Act.”
