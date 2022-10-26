 The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division for Children, Youth and Families has announced the statewide implementation of the Juvenile Justice Needs Assessment, a new, voluntary service option through DCYF’s Juvenile Justice Services.

 The assessment provides a chance for youth to receive community-based early intervention supports and services as an alternative to formal involvement with the juvenile court system, limiting juvenile probation to youth who have committed more serious offenses.

