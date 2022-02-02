CONWAY — The Memorial Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic in North Conway will close its vaccine clinic on Tuesdays beginning this week.
The clinic, which is open to all, will remain open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., accepting appointments and walk-ins and continue offering all doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to all eligible ages.
With demand for first and second doses and boosters declining, Memorial plans to redeploy clinic staff back to positions at the hospital to help with rising patient volume.
Operations at the hospital’s COVID-19 testing center on the hospital campus remain unchanged.
The testing center is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-noon. Appointments are required for testing by calling (603) 356-0673.
Memorial opened a vaccine clinic in the former Mt. Washington Weather Discovery Center in North Conway in early 2021, and has administered almost 25,000 vaccine doses.
While reducing hours for vaccinations makes good operational sense, Chief Medical Officer Matt Dunn DO joined Owen in warning residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community and the importance of being vaccinated and receiving a booster.
“The Delta surge and the Omicron surge have highlighted the effectiveness of vaccines to protect against severe illness and population.”
“We know that the tools to end the pandemic still include masking, social distancing, hand hygiene and vaccinations,” Dunn says. “We know the most effective tool is vaccination. We need to get as many people as possible vaccinated to finish this off.”
Appointments for the Memorial Hospital vaccination clinic help with planning but are not required. Call (603) 356-0673 to schedule a time or just walk in.
