COVID vaccination rates remain low for those under the age of 12 in New Hampshire. Omicron booster rates are below 20 percent for all ages. Health officials recommend that everyone over the age of 6 months receive a primary series of COVID vaccinations and that all those ages 5 and older get booster shots.

The state Department of Health and Human Services issued a Health Alert last week to medical providers, but not to the general public, warning about increased respiratory virus activity and the expectation that COVID-19 levels will increase in the coming weeks.

That is just in time for families to gather for holiday celebrations, but the state has said little publicly about what to expect, except when questioned reiterating the vague reference to expecting more COVID in the winter and urging people to get vaccinated.

