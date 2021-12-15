GORHAM – Gorham High School is partnering with the American Red Cross to hold its annual blood drive on Friday, Dec. 17th, from 9:15 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
Caitlin Beals and Nathaniel LeBlanc, seniors at Gorham High School, are working together to organize the blood drive as part of their Capstone Project. They are both planning to pursue careers in the medical field.
The American Red Cross plays a critical role in our nation’s healthcare system. It is the largest single supplier of blood and blood products in the United States, collecting and processing approximately 40 percent of the blood supply and distributing it to about 2,000 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide. The Red Cross also plays a leading role in protecting the safety of donors and patients and increasing the availability of blood.
Donating is an amazing way to pay it forward and make an impact on people in this community and across the nation. Every pint that is donated can help save up to three people, and will affect the lives of many others.
If you would like to donate blood at the event please contact Christine Lemoine, Capstone Project advisor, at christine.lemoine@sau20.org.
General guidelines for blood donation:
● Be in good general health and feeling well
● Be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent)
● Weigh at least 110 pounds
● Have not donated blood in the last 56 days
● The whole process takes around an hour, the actual donation just 8-10 minutes
● Drink plenty of water so you are hydrated
● Wear clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow
● Have a healthy meal before you donate
● If you are taking any medication, bring a list of those with you
For further information about eligibility, please refer to redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html. High school donors must provide identification and proof of age to ensure they meet the minimum age requirements for donation. Donors must provide one form of primary ID.
