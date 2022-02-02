CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu issued a proclamation last week recognizing January 2022 as National Radon Action Month.
As radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, the governor’s proclamation encourages residents take advantage of free test kits to test their homes for radon.
Radon is a naturally occurring gas that is commonly found in homes and well water throughout the state.
In New Hampshire, 30 percent of homes report elevated levels of radon.
“Any home, old or new, can have elevated levels of radon,” Sununu said. “The state is providing free and easy radon test kits to its residents to determine if your home has elevated radon levels.”
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health Services, in partnership with the US Environmental Protection Agency, is increasing its efforts to bring awareness to radon, a radioactive gas that occurs naturally as a result of the breakdown of uranium in soil and bedrock, including granite.
Radon has no color, taste, or odor, and can enter homes through openings in foundation floors or walls, and can be present in private well water.
“We know that elevated levels of radon in the air can cause lung cancer,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “Reducing radon levels can significantly reduce the risk. We recommend everyone test for radon in their homes after any lifestyle changes, renovations and every two years as part of routine home maintenance. If radon levels are elevated, there are steps people can take to reduce their exposure and minimize health risks.”
The EPA recommends taking action to reduce radon in homes that have an airborne radon level of 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L) or higher.
DHHS and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services recommend that homeowners consider taking action to reduce radon in water when the level is between 2,000-10,000 pCi/L and the airborne radon level in the home is 4pCi/L or more.
Testing for radon levels is the first step and homeowners can install a radon reduction system to treat high levels of radon. Get more information on certified radon professionals in New Hampshire. If building a new home, the recommendation is to test for radon and work with a certified radon specialist to incorporate radon resistant construction techniques.
New Hampshire residents may order a free radon test.
Residents can test for radon in their well water by contacting the DHPS Public Health Laboratories or a private water testing laboratory.
For more information about radon, visit the DPHS Radon Program, or the Environmental Protection Agency’s radon website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.