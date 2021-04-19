By Paula Tracy, InDepthNH.org
CONCORD — Whether you need to “mask-up” depends on where you are in New Hampshire these days.
Last Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu decided to drop the statewide mask mandate, citing good news on the vaccine front here, despite increasing hospitalizations and new cases.
While announcing that he would not renew Emergency Order No. 74, which expired Friday, he noted that cities and towns, and businesses across the state, can still require people and employees to wear masks.
And that, it appears, is what they are doing.
A review over the weekend of the websites for 13 cities and towns across the state that have enacted their own mask ordinances or resolutions show that all are continuing with their own ordinances for the time being despite the governor.
Nashua, the first city to enact the ordinance in May 2020, is keeping theirs.
Andrew Cooper sued Nashua but the city successfully prevailed in court and its ordinance was followed in August by a number of college towns expecting an influx of students. It was accompanied by a number of other cities, some of which imposed penalties.
Plymouth, Durham, Keene, Portsmouth, Exeter, Newmarket, Concord, Dover, Stratham, Newington, Plainfield, Lebanon, Enfield, Hanover and Franconia took action.
Other communities, including Berlin, Rollinsford, Gorham, New London, Lyme, and Somersworth passed unenforced mask resolutions which may or may not be revisited in the coming days.
Beginning on Nov. 20, 2020, the statewide mandatory mask order required “all persons over the age of five within the State of New Hampshire shall wear a mask or cloth face covering over their noses and mouths any time they are in public spaces, indoors or outdoors, where they are unable to or do not consistently maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from persons outside their own households.”
It followed the Aug. 11, 2020, rule to wear masks in gatherings of more than 100 people.
The governor said last Thursday the only thing that was changing Friday is the statewide mask mandate not the local ones, but he warned the health crisis is not over just yet.
He said masks are “a good idea when we cannot maintain social distancing.”
Driving his decision, he said, is the fact that almost 70 percent of all eligible residents either have the vaccine to largely prevent COVID-19 or have made an appointment to get vaccinated before the end of May. That signaled a change of situation for him, he said, superseding concerns about recent growth rates of transmission and hospitalizations.
Sununu said those municipalities with mask ordinances will still have the rights and flexibility to maintain them, just as private businesses and schools can continue to set their own rules which may be more restrictive.
The CDC maintains that mask-wearing has been a “critical tool in the fight against COVID-19” and that when used universally in a community it has been helpful in reducing the spread of the virus.
Social distancing, contact tracing to notify people of potential exposure, washing hands frequently, and in more recent months, getting the vaccination have been other tools that have been helpful, it states.
