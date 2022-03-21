CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services this week reminded residents of the availability of treatment options that help prevent severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.
There are multiple outpatient treatments available for people who have COVID-19, including two oral antiviral medications, Paxlovid and molnupiravir, which can be prescribed by providers and taken at home.
These medications are now available in sufficient quantities to be sent to commercial pharmacies so that providers can prescribe to patients through normal mechanisms. The treatments can significantly reduce the risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.
They can be prescribed through a telemedicine visit or by phone from health-care providers.
“COVID-19 vaccination remains the most important step a person can take to protect themselves and their family from COVID-19,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “But there are other medications that can help prevent severe disease, if a person develops COVID-19, including Paxlovid and molnupiravir.
If a person has symptoms of COVID-19 they should be tested, and if positive they should talk to their health-care provider about whether these medications should be prescribed.”
The federal government is purchasing and allocating medications to each state for further distribution. Molnupiravir is currently available at multiple Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid locations. Paxlovid is currently being made available to certain Walgreens pharmacies. As allocations increase, distribution will expand to additional pharmacy locations.
The medications should be taken within the first five days after the start of symptoms. The successful treatment of COVID-19 depends on early diagnosis and starting treatment as early as possible.
COVID-19 testing, both PCR and antigen tests, remains easily accessible across the state. Rapid antigen tests are available at all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets and online at liquorandwineoutlets.com/product-detail/97390-AconFlowflex-Covid-19-HomeTest. Free at-home PCR tests are still available at learn.vaulthealth.com/nh/.
In addition, COVID-19 testing is available at 90 locations in New Hampshire, including hospitals, health-care provider practices, pharmacies and urgent care centers around the state.
For information on accessing Paxlovid and molnupiravir, go to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Therapuetics Locator at covid-19-therapeutics-locator-dhhs.hub.arcgis.com. To find COVID-19 testing options, go to covid19.nh.gov/resources/testing-guidance.
