CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday, Nov. 29, announced 491 new positive test results for COVID-19, including 258 people who tested positive by PCR test and 233 who tested positive by antigen test.
There are now 4,995 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Of the results reported on Sunday, 259 new positive test results are from Friday, Nov. 27; the Friday cases combined with those announced on Saturday results in a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.2 percent.
Sunday’s cases also include 232 new positive test results from Saturday, Nov. 28. Test results received Saturday are still being processed and the total number of new positives for that day is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days are reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 62 people under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47 percent being female and 53 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (142), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (91), Merrimack (47), Strafford (28), Carroll (14), Cheshire (14), Belknap (13), Grafton (13), Sullivan (6), and Coos (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (54) and Nashua (41). The county of residence is being determined for 23 new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19: one male resident of Belknap County, one female resident of Coos County and one male resident of Rockingham County; all were 60 years of age or older.
There are currently 146 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 20,480 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 839 (4 percent) of those having been hospitalized.
