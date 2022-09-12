MILAN —In November of 2021, children's authors, Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr, authors of the “Cookie Chronicle” series and “The Real McCoys” series, put a call out to Title I schools in all 50 states.
They asked schools to tell them why they should visit and gift books to the entire student body and teachers while spending a day presenting on creativity. From thousands of entries, they chose one Title I school from each state.
Milan Village School was chosen to represent New Hampshire and the “Busload of Books Tour” will be stopping there on Sept. 19.
The children’s Author/Illustrator Duo launched their nationwide tour in Wilmington, Del. and are crisscrossing the United States in a school bus home with their four children for the 2022-2023 school year. They will visit Title I elementary schools where children from low-income families make up at least 40 percent of enrollment, and gift 25,000 hardcover books to students and teachers.
“We’ve seen hundreds of times the empowering impact author / illustrator visits can have on school communities. When kids realize we are just regular people, they recognize their own capacity to create. They start reading, writing, drawing, and telling their own stories.” said Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr.
This first-of-its-kind tour will combine a nationwide book giveaway and the ultimate family road trip. They are partnering with Washington College on a major research study to measure the impact of author/illustrator visits. The key objectives are raising awareness of the challenges facing America’s public schools and empowering reading, creativity, and collaboration in children ages 5 to 12.
Tracey King, the Title I reading teacher and librarian for Milan Village School said “The North Country does not get these opportunities often as we are so far north. Our students will get to meet popular authors of series they have read, have some one on one time, hear about creating and collaborating, tour their tour bus, and most importantly, get much-needed books that they can keep.”
The Tour is fueled by a unique combination of enthusiasm, generosity, diesel, data, community, and coffee. Look for the colorful 24-foot school bus in Milan on Sept. 19. For more information about the “Busload of Books Tour,” go to busloadofbooks.com
