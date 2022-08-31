BERLIN — Berlin Elementary School will open for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
BES will now have one entry and dismissal time for all K-5 students. Our school day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., the school faculty and administration will host a “Meet the Teacher” for all students and parents. Our main entrance on this day is doors C & D in the courtyard for grades K through 2, and door G on State St. for grades 3 through 5. Class lists will be posted on the entry doors and listed in the main offices.
Upon arrival to school on Sept. 6, and thereafter, all students should assemble in the Willard St. courtyard and playground. Grades K through 2 will gather in the playground area which includes the basketball court. Grades 3 through 5 will gather in the courtyard area. Students having breakfast will go to the cafeteria. Please ensure that students arrive in time to allow for breakfast so they won’t be late for entry. We have scheduled bus arrivals to work with this.
After breakfast, students will exit to either the courtyard or playground. Non-bussers should try to arrive between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. Playground supervision starts at 8:00 a.m. For the students’ safety, they may not be here before supervision begins for their grade level.
To aid in effective supervision of the playground during arrival time, family members are welcome to wait behind the fence and barricade area, not on the playground.
When the bell rings, kindergarten through grade 2 students will line up by classroom. Grades 3 and 4 will enter door J and Grade 5 will enter door D. Teachers will be there to meet them on day one.
In the event of rain, kindergarten and first-grade students will wait for the bell in the cafeteria, second graders will wait in the gym and grades 3 through 5 will wait in the auditorium. Staff members will be at the entrance doors guiding the way. Family members are welcome to say their goodbyes at the fence/dividers in the courtyard.
The breakfast and hot lunch program will begin on the first day of school. The cost for breakfast is $1.80, the reduced student price is free. The cost for lunch is $2.80, reduced student price is 40 cents.
The cost for milk is 50 cents. Checks should be made payable to BES Cafeteria.
Applications for free and reduced lunch will be sent home with all students on the first day of school. It is very important that all families fill out the form once per family, and return the form to the school as soon as possible.
BES will continue the “locked door” policy for the safety of students and faculty. The main entry for visitors to BES is door C for kindergarten through second grade and door G on State St. for grades 3 through 5. Access for those needing the elevator is in the courtyard door D or High St. door E. Access will be granted through a buzzer and intercom after stating your reason for entry. All visitors are required to sign in at the principal’s office and receive a visitor's pass.
Students eligible for free bus passes might be able to pick them up during “Meet the Teacher Hour” on Sept. 1 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Students who live less than 0.6 miles from school will be able to purchase bus passes after school begins.
It is recommended that all students have a backpack daily, and sneakers for Physical Education. Flip-flops are not safe for playground use or in stairways.
Students will receive some forms and paperwork on the first day of school including a free/reduced lunch application, attendance communication notepad and school calendar. The majority of information collecting forms are in our PowerSchool online student management system. Please be sure all forms and applications are completed and returned no later than Friday, Sept. 9.
The Berlin Elementary After School Program will begin on Monday, Sept. 12. The program will run Monday through Friday from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m. Transportation home is included if a student qualifies for the school day bus. The program is designed to work closely with classroom teachers and will supplement the curriculum and provide students with creative ways to build their learning skills.
The program will include a snack, light dinner, homework help, as well as enrichment and outdoor activities. The program is completely free. Registration forms are available on the school website, offices, and via email per request after Aug. 22.
BES is accepting registrations for new students. Registration can be done online at sau3.org. Once on the site, go to “Parents”, then “New Student Registration”. Once you complete that for your child, the school will be alerted, and you will receive an email with further instructions.
The BES office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Call (603) 752-5328 with any questions.
