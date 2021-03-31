LANCASTER — Coos Economic Development Corporation and three partner regional economic development corporations — Belknap, GRDC, and Wentworth — will be allocating more than $200,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (CARES Act) grant funding to small businesses negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Community Development Block Grant — CARES Act Funds Program administered by the Community Development Finance Authority is for low- to moderate-income microenterprises and start-ups to offset costs associated with preparing for, responding to, or recovering from COVID-19.
“We are pleased to partner with the CDFA, and the other Regional Development Organizations to provide this timely financial support to our small business community,” said Lise Howson, CEDC’s executive director. “The need continues to be significant and we’re grateful for this collaboration to help more small business clients.”
Qualifying businesses may receive up to $2,500 in direct grant funding for equipment costs, operational expenses, and working capital. An LMI business must be classified as a for-profit entity with five or fewer employees, be in current operation or in start-up mode, located within Coos County and meet specific income requirements.
For more information about the Community Development Block Grant - CARES Act Funds Program or to apply for grant funding, visit coosedc.org or contact Lise Howson at (603) 788-3900 or email CEDC at execdirector@coosedc.org.
Coos Economic Development Corporation is the regional development corporation for Coos County providing business loans, grants, no-cost business advising and technical assistance and support for organizations and businesses throughout the county. Visit coosedc.org for more information about small business advising, business loans, and educational seminars
