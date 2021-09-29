WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) along with Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) Angus King (I-Maine), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) sent a letter to President JoeBiden urging his administration to allow vaccinated Canadians to travel to the U.S. through land ports of entry.
Noting the economic and familial strains caused by the continued restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border, the senators asked the president to lift travel restrictions before October, create a public plan to reopen land ports of entry to vaccinated Canadians and appoint an interagency lead to spearhead coordination.
“As senators who represent states along the northern border, our communities have been deeply affected by the restrictions on travel. Many of our communities maintain close professional and personal ties with communities in Canada. Canadians come to our states to conduct business, enjoy recreational opportunities, buy goods and visit friends and family.
The restrictions on non-essential travel across the border have greatly curtailed these activities and led to economic and emotional strain in our communities,” the senators wrote.
“We appreciate the need to prioritize the health and safety of the American public through reasonable restrictions on international travel,” they continued. “However, we believe that fully vaccinated Canadians should be allowed to safely travel into the United States via land ports of entry. We urge you to lift these restrictions before October, provide a plan for re-opening land ports of entry and appoint an interagency lead on U.S.-Canadian border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Since March 2020, travel across the two nations’ border has been severely restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in significant disruptions to New Hampshire communities, businesses and families. In light of progress in COVID-19 vaccinations in both countries, Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans last month, but the U.S. government extended its ban on non-essential travel from Canada.
Shaheen and Hassan have been vocal advocates for safely and fully reopening the U.S.-Canada border. In August, Shaheen hosted a virtual meeting, along with Hassan and the rest of the New Hampshire congressional delegation, as well as representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Canadian Consul General in Boston and numerous Granite State industry representatives on re-opening the U.S.-Canada border to vaccinated Canadians and the impact it has had on New Hampshire.
That roundtable followed an event Shaheen hosted in July with New Hampshire stakeholders and Canadian Consul General Rodger Cuzner on how the border closure has affected border communities and Granite State businesses and residents.
