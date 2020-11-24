Post offices across the state will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, in celebration of Thanksgiving Day. Street delivery on Thursday will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.
Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Friday, Nov. 27.
To ensure timely delivery of holiday gifts and wishes by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends that customers mail early. Dec. 18 is the last recommended day for First Class Mail, Dec. 19 for Priority Mail, and Dec. 23 for Priority Express Mail.
Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at post office locations and can also be ordered via usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using Click-N-Ship. All mailing products can be found at store.usps.com/store/home.
The U.S. Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
