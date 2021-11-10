Welsh’s eatery could become 3-unit apartment

GORHAM — Out-of-the-box thinking by downtown Main Street building owners Lenny and Cheryl Lacroix of Gorham, assisted by construction project manager Claude Pigeon of Berlin, could result in the former, now-vacant Welsh’s restaurant, being transformed into a three-unit apartment building, the planning board learned at its informal meeting last Thursday.
The chances of the Lacroix’s finding a tenant who is a restaurateur appear to be slim, and the couple is exploring other possibilities that would fill a niche and be financially viable, Pigeon said on behalf of his clients who were not present.
He showed board members a plan of how well three two-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 600- to 800-square feet, would fit into the one-story building on the corner of the one-way Androscoggin Street. Each apartment would have its own entrance directly to the outside, helping the project meet modern fire codes.
To keep conversion costs down, all three kitchens and full bathrooms on the preliminary plans are designed to be near one another, although, of course, in separate apartments.
Pigeon used a Google map to indicate why he believes that six cars could be easily parked behind the building, which would meet the town’s requirement for two parking spaces per apartment. He said if his clients opt to go forward with a full site plan review he would have all the property lines and any rights of way drawn to scale.
Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza suggested as a Zoom participant that it would be a good idea to check in with the town’s water and sewer department to ensure that the sewer pipe or pipes are adequate.
The building is heated by automatically controlled rooftop units, and no changes are contemplated to change the building’s footprint.
Given the building’s location on Routes 2 and 16, Pigeon envisions having a 7-foot-high privacy fence built in front of its street-facing windows, which would drop down to four feet in height. The width of the sidewalk plus the building’s shingled overhang should allow room for carefully chosen “soft-scape” to deflect sound, he said.
“Nothing jumps out at me as problematic,” said select board representative Mike Waddell.
“This seems like a great idea,” said planning board member Abby Evankow.
If the project moves toward to become a reality, the state Fire Marshal would become involved.
Chairman Paul Robitaille said the number of apartments in town has shrunk because of recent conversions to short-term rentals. Available apartments are in short supply, making it difficult for local businesses and non-profits to attract new employees.
The next planning board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18. Waddell said the select board’s alternate Adam White would take his place.
Robitaille said serving as a commissioner representing the town of Gorham he has taken on new duties at North Country Council, the regional planning commission.
“I serve on the transportation advisory committee and have been the secretary on the board of directors for at least two years,” he said. “I have been back on TAC for about five years. I had served in the 1990s for a few years until meeting times were changed to my normal working hours, and I could no longer attend. Recently, Doug Grant who has represented Randolph recently, and I was asked to take over his duties as chairman, and elected at a recent meeting."
Randolph select board co-chair Michele Cormier took Grant’s place. Robitaille said, “All being chairman means is I run the meetings.”
