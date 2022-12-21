IMG_7295.jpg

Freshly groomed packed powder is seen on the cross-country ski trails at Great Glen in Gorham on Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Local ski resorts were happy to get last weekend’s storm to set up prime conditions for the all important upcoming Christmas vacation week and are bracing for the next one, which is forecast to bring 1-3 inches of snow followed by heavy rain.

Conway weather observer Ed Bergeron said, “It’s not a weather forecast that anybody likes, for sure, but man-made snow is more dense, and we received so much snow last weekend that I think it will run off and we will survive it.”

