GORHAM — Several family-fun events are scheduled in Gorham for this year’s holiday season, with festivities beginning this week.
Events for the holiday season kick off on Thanksgiving Day with the annual Turkey Trot and Waddle Race. Registration is from 8:45-9:15 a.m. at the Ed Fenn Elementary School, 169 Main St., with the race scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
The registration fee for the event is a non-perishable food item.
The Turkey Trot is sponsored by the group Run For You, a local non-profit that supports affordable family races and local charities. In the past, Run For You has supported groups like the Berlin Youth Hockey League.
The Town of Gorham holiday celebrations will be on Friday, Dec. 3, from 6-9 p.m. The events will begin at Dermody Road Cafe with an exhibition of local talent.
“The only criteria are that the artist be local and do large works. Any medium is welcome,” Wendy Pilsudski, one of the organizers, said.
Teri Colarusso of Gorham House Florist said she will be open for an open house on that date and time.
Colarusso said, “We are fully stocked with decorations and centerpieces and other things and are ready to put the Fa in your Fa La La.”
Salve Regina Academy will hold its St. Nicholas festival Dec. 3 from 4-7 p.m. in the Holy Family church parking lot. Christmas trees and kissing balls will be available for sale. A reading of the tale of St. Nicholas and a live Nativity scene will be performed. Hot chocolate, peppermint, cotton candy and marshmallows will be available at the campfire. This is an outdoor event so dress warmly. The church will be open for personal prayer.
Also on Dec. 3, the Gorham Public Library will hold an outdoor event on the library portico with live music and refreshments. Library Director Shannon Buteau said warm cider will be offered and free Christmas books for the children will be available. This is also an outdoor event.
The Gorham Parks and Recreation will hold their annual festival of trees from Nov. 29 through the end of December from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come to see the already decorated trees and purchase some raffle tickets to win your favorite tree.
According to Katie Kenison, assistant recreation director, various organizations donate and decorate the trees and the trees are in the big hall at the recreation center on Exchange St. to be viewed. People then can purchase raffle tickets for the trees they enjoy. The drawings for the trees will be held Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
Santa’s workshop will be held at the Medallion Opera House theater at the Gorham Town Hall immediately after the lighting of the Christmas lights on the Gorham common. The event is free and is sponsored by the Gorham Fire dept. Auxiliary Gorham EMS and the area business community the doors on the Railroad Street side of the building will open at 5:45 p.m.
Due to the continuing pandemic, everyone is asked to wear masks and this year’s event will have time slots to bring your children: newborns to 3 years from 6-6:30 p.m., 4 to 6 years of age from 6:30-7 p.m., ages 7 to 10 years of age from 7-7:30 p.m., and 11-years-plus from 7:30-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.