CONWAY — Settlers Green is hosting a cake-cutting ceremony at noon Friday as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations continuing through late spring.
Following the ceremony, customers are invited to stop by the Customer Service office Friday for a cupcake provided by the White Mountain Cupcakery, available as long as they last, said Settlers Green Director of Marketing and Events Laura Lemieux.
Future 35th anniversary events include a time capsule project and a “win free groceries for a year at Market Basket” as part of the 70,000-square-foot Market Basket’s opening in June.
Lemieux said people who want to help with the time capsule project should call her at (603) 356-7031, Ext. 100, or email laura@settlersgreen.com.
She said pending all approvals, Settlers Green will offer fireworks on the first Saturday of February vacation week, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m.
That will launch the chance to win free groceries. Entry forms will be on the website, settlersgreen.com with the drawing to be held as part of Market Basket ’s grand opening, expected to be in June.
The new grocery store broke ground in March 2022 as part of Settlers Green Streetside's Phase II development.
With it came multiple infrastructure improvements to the property and surrounding roads, including a roundabout on North-South Road, one of three major access points to Settlers Green.
“Since 1988, North Conway has been a destination to tax-free shop, and it remains our core,” said Lemieux. “That is why we’re so thrilled to have brands like Old Navy, J.Crew and even Under Armour grow with us in this special time.”
Old Navy Outlet and J.Crew Factory Store are set to move and expand in the first half of 2023. This comes after Under Armour nearly doubled its square footage opening a state-of-the-art concept store in July 2022.
Old Navy Outlet is moving to Suite H20, adding more than 4,000 square foot of retail space compared to its current location. Old Navy Outlet is set to open in March 2023. Meanwhile, J.Crew Factory Store is readying for a much-anticipated move within the Courtyard of Settlers Green that will create an additional 2,225 square feet of retail space to accommodate their popular CrewCuts kids collection.
“We’re really excited about CrewCuts as it will add some children’s clothing to our offerings,” said Lemieux.
Lemieux said they still have a contract with the Thirsty Moose for Building G but planning board-approved plan is still tied up with legal challenges on parking by Bellevue Properties, owners of the North Conway Grand.
Settlers was also recently sent a letter by the town of Conway regarding its murals as being in violation of the town’s sign ordinance.
Settlers is planning its response to those latest developments, Lemieux said.
In other matters, Lemieux said a tenant looking to use the former airport hangar building at the entrance to the complex from Route 16 is still deciding whether to use that building or another space located next to Chipotle that OVP Management, owners of Settlers Green, also owns on Route 16.
Settlers had received a demolition permit for the hangar building but iLemieux said as of now, there are “no plans to do anything.”
“The demo permit was part of the process," Lemieux told the Sun Tuesday, "but now (OVP Management principal) Rob Barsamian has moved on to a different direction and other things.”
Settlers’ Green opened in fall of 1987. It expanded in 2000, adding more buildings. Settlers Green Streetside, Phase I, was added in 2017, and Phase II is set to open, with the addition of Market Basket, in the spring.
With the construction of Market Basket came improvements to the property and surrounding roads, including a third roundabout on North-South Road, one of three major access points to Settlers Green.
Barsamian and Lemieux said the addition of Streetside Phase II will increase Settlers Green to a 375,000-square-foot commercial retail development with an expected $125 million in annual sales.
