By Eileen Alexander
Sitting under the pergola on May 1, the first really warm day of spring, I was reminded of how nature and the outdoors appeal to all our senses. Noticing the trees that have leafed out, smelling the blooms of an ornamental magnolia, watching scads of daffodils flutter in the soft breeze, spying bluebirds popping in and out of the bluebird boxes scattered around the yard, and hearing the peening of a hawk overhead filled me with joy.
I was anticipating the months ahead of basking in the sun, eating meals outdoors, enjoying coffee with friends in the pergola, choosing flowers to make pretty bouquets, and picking lettuces, peas and other fresh veggies from the raised beds.
Spring is a great time to take a look around and spruce things up outdoors. Adding a few new shrubs to enhance the landscape, planting several intriguing new perennials in your flower beds, painting your front door or introducing other touches like tinkling garden chimes, new porch chairs, a colorful umbrella on your deck or a fire pit on the patio refreshes your home’s vibe.
Whatever you do will enhance your home, add to your enjoyment of being outside and, if selling your home is on the near horizon, all of that curb appeal will be viewed favorably by potential buyers.
Curb appeal is a person’s first impression of a property. A potential buyer who sees attractive landscaping and a house exterior that is clean and neat will naturally think that the interior of the home will be just as nice. That first impression makes a lasting impression on someone who is viewing your home.
When I was getting ready to sell my North Carolina home and return to New Hampshire I did a few things to update its curb appeal including painting the front door a fresh, new color, power washing the exterior of the house to get rid of cobwebs, dust and grime, and power washing the concrete driveway and walkway, both of which were badly stained.
I also replaced the edging around one of the flower beds, trimmed the shrubs, added pots of colorful annuals in the front yard, and placed a pretty wreath on the front door.
“Some other suggestions for improving your home’s curb appeal might include adding outdoor lighting, such as solar lamps along walkways, replacing outdated sconces with new ones, updating the house numbers, and replacing the door handle,” says Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Susan Solar. “Washing windows inside and out contributes a bit of sparkle especially if your home is being viewed on a dreary day.”
Adding new mulch to flower beds and around shrubs instantly refreshes your yard. Don’t forget to keep the lawn mowed; if you’ve already moved out arrange to have the lawn mowed on a regular schedule.
Any improvements or additions you make to your yard and the exterior of your home should be a reflection of your personality, bring you joy and help you appreciate and enjoy your home more than you already do. And if you’re planning to sell your house soon they will instantly add to its curb appeal.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
