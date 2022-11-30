BERLIN — A pilot program may prove the solution to parking and delivery problems at Gold House Pizza on 30 Mechanic St.
It is not yet designed and the City Council’s Traffic Safety Committee voted to “allow Pam Laflamme to address a pilot program with the owners of Gold House as it relates to temporary parking on Pleasant Street.”
Product deliveries and other quick parking necessary for the pizza shop to operate will be on Pleasant Street, as part of this trial, instead of on Mechanic Street.
The committee met Nov. 21 to discuss parking problems earlier outlined in a letter written by Eleni Koxarakis, the wife of pizza shop owner Tony Koxarakis. City officials sought a solution to ease any tension between Gold House Pizza and Northway Bank as described in Eleni Koxarakis’ letter.
No one from the pizza shop attended the committee meeting. A representative from Northway Bank and from Coos County Family Health did.
One issue raised during the discussion was of pizza shop employees, including the owner, who park their trucks or cars in front of the shop for most of the work day on Mechanic Street.
Same city, new job title
In other city council news, Pam Laflamme’s is now the director of strategic initiatives/assistant city manager.
On a roll call vote Nov. 21, councilors voted unanimously to offer the newly created position to Laflamme. She accepted the position, which will pay $89,000. Establishment of Laflamme’s new job title stems from City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr.’s reorganization plan. The position of city planner is eliminated.
Money for the new position will come from current city funds.
Helping Berlin schools’ staff, students
City councilors approved Resolution 2022-31, allowing the Berlin Police Commission to apply for and receive grant funds from the New Hampshire Department of Justice. The grants are from the American Rescue Plan Act for municipalities, stemming from economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $14,500 grant award will allow a detail officer to spend 12 hours per week at all of the Berlin Public Schools, said BPD Chief Dan Buteau. The officer will begin work in January and work until the school year ends.
The officer is an additional person who can be of service in the city’s schools as students, staff and teachers study and work at the school in person, following the two-year virtual learning format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This person does not take the place of a school resource officer, Buteau said after the city council’s Nov. 21 meeting. There is not currently an SRO working in the district. An SRO officer is a full-time officer who receives a salary and benefits.
The council next meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, on the second floor of Berlin City Hall. The council meets first, as is practice, for a work session. While this is a public meeting, as a work session it does not include comments from the public. Public comment is included in the council’s regular meeting, which follows the work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.