New Power line proposed to run from Quebec

The northern portion of the proposed Twin States Clean Energy power line bringing Quebec hydropower into Vermont, and crossing underneath the Connecticut River to the New Hampshire town of Dalton. From Dalton to Monroe, new underground lines would be placed; at Monroe it would go above-ground to an existing transmission corridor. (TWIN STATES CLEAN ENERGY IMAGE)

Five years after Northern Pass was rejected by the state, another proposal is on the books to bring Quebec hydropower through New Hampshire but this time along a different route — passing through Dunbarton instead of Concord — with different owners and a different financial setup.

The 211-mile proposal, about 135 miles of which is in New Hampshire, was put together by National Grid and Citizens Energy Corporation. Like Northern Pass it would carry more than 1,000 megawatts of electricity into New England from the massive hydropower dams owned by Hydro-Quebec. But it avoids the most contentious parts of the earlier Eversource proposal by skirting the White Mountain National Forest, burying all new lines, and using National Grid’s existing rights of way in New Hampshire without apparently needing to build new towers. Construction couldn’t start until 2026 at the earliest, since a number of permits are needed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.