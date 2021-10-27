GORHAM — All six neighbors of 6 Highland Ave., located behind J’s Corner Restaurant on Main Street (Routes 2 & 16), signed their names to a letter that Meagan and Benjamin Poirier wrote and presented on Thursday, Oct. 21, to the Planning Board.
All eight signatories want the Board, chaired by Paul Robitaille, to know that they believe that the proposed additional driveway that the nonresident owners of 6 Highland Ave. would like to install “raises broad neighborhood concerns of safety, potential for increased traffic congestion, improper use of space by transient guests, and a material degradation to our small, historic neighborhood.”
The two-story clapboard-and-shingle house has three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, and a half-bath downstairs. Highland Avenue is a short dead-end street that is only 22 feet wide.
No. 6 shares a driveway with one of its next-door neighbors and also boasts its own two-bay, two-story garage.
The Poiriers said the proposed new driveway is not only across from their own front door and walkways but is also extremely close to their driveway in which they park vehicles.
The property owners at 6 Highland Ave. — now known as Millstone Cottage — have told them, the couple said, that their proposed new driveway is specifically intended for — but is not limited to — ATV and snowmobile trailer parking. These owners are advertising short-term rentals on Airbnb for up to 10 guests, up from their original eight.
The Poiriers wrote, “There is no guarantee of courtesy or adequate level of experience in maneuvering truck and trailer safety.”
The action proposed by the Airbnb owners, who have owned the property since August, will erode the neighborhood’s aesthetic integrity and pose significant safety concerns to children, pets and property, the Poiriers say.
Others who showed their support by signing the letter include Judy Baker, Patricia Stolte, Haywood and Sara Herriot, and Deborah and Louis Dupuis.
Mike Waddell, who represents the selectmen on the Planning Board, said he could not see that anyone would experience any hardship if a decision on this matter were delayed.
The select board and town office staff has not had time to address the regulation-making phase of short-term rentals, he said. Town meeting action in March gave the green light to allow the rental of dwellings for transient use for up to 120 days in a one-year period.
Waddell committed to having the select board move forward to propose rules and hold a public hearing in late November or early December.
Meanwhile, Waddell crafted a motion that passed unanimously requiring a number of specific changes be made to the property map submitted by the Airbnb owners.
Waddell also assured the residents of Highland Avenue that the town would provide a “Dead End” sign at the beginning of the street, with the expectation it would greatly reduce trucks entering it, believing that there would be a turnaround in front of the raised tracks of the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad.
In other action, the Board voted unanimously to adopt updated forms designed to make it easier for members of the public to know what information is required when coming before its members.
