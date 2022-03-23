GORHAM — In his first appearance before the Planning Board on March 17, Alexander Stanton, a Watertown-MA-based real estate investor, withdrew his application for a minor site plan review of a commercially-zoned apartment building at 1 Exchange Street and Rtes. 2 & 3. He plans to submit a full-blown site plan review when he has finished gathering all the information that’s required.
Stanton and four other “silent” investors recently bought this three-floor apartment building that once housed 14 apartments. Now only six units can be rented to tenants, however, because of the lack of maintenance and reinvestment over the last two decades, Stanton explained Eight units are now vacant. He plans to set up 10 units as long-term rentals and four as short-term rentals.
In recent times, a store-front tattoo parlor was housed in a first-floor unit, reducing the number of residential rental units to 13. The building was recently described on a realtors’ multiple listing service as having three two-bedroom apartments, 10 one-bedroom units, a store-front retail space, plus a two-bedroom owner’s apartment on two floors, with a kitchen, plus dining and living rooms.
Stanton said his greatest concern is developing adequate fire egress, and he mentioned the possibility that expanding existing exterior stairwells could provide a solution. Hand rails, reliable hardware, fire alarms and fire extinguishers are all also Stanton’s ”to-do” list.
Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza noted that he and Fire Chief Phil Cloutier had recommended that Stanton engage the services of a Fire Protection Engineer who could provide him with properly signed and stamped drawings designed to meet state codes. These two town officials believe that both life safety and minor structural upgrades are needed.
In addition, town employees in the building and assessing office, noted that a disparity could exist between the exact location of the lot’s boundaries and the building’s precise placement, including the possibly that the 1 Exchange St. building could encroach onto an adjacent lot. Planning Board members agreed that under these circumstances, Stanton must arrange to have a survey done.
Planning Board member Reuben Rajala noted that both parking spaces and snow storage space are in short supply. Stanton suggested that the Railroad Street parking lot next to the public library only a five-minute lot, would provide a parking space solution for those renting units on the upper floors, which are inaccessible to the physically disabled.
After considerable discussion, Stanton decided to withdraw his application for a minor site plan review and instead to begin work on completing a major site plan review. Board members highly recommended that he use the services of professional planning consultant Tara Bamford of East Thetford, Vt. Under an arrangement worked out with the board, applicants themselves pay for her services but her fees are funneled through the town. Tapping her expertise helps ensure that the board can meet its goal of voting that applications are complete the first time it’s submitted.
Jason Hunter of 34 Jimtown Road, the spokesman for the soon-to-open One Day Brewing pub being developed by several investors in 20 Glen Road LLC, discussed a glitch in the LLC’s planned purchase of a small abutting parcel. When it came time for the transfer to be made, however, a title issue cropped up, causing a delay. Hunter wanted the planning board to know about this holdup, because this purchase by 20 Glen Road LLC affects the Planning Board’s conditions for approval needed to meet all parking, setback and driveway requirements. Board members suggested Hunter cobble together a one-year work-around lease with the parcel’s current owners to allow One Day Brewing to open for business early next month.
A public hearing was also held for the Site Plan Review of the property at 139 Main Street, held in name of the Grone Family Trust set up by Steve and Erica Grone. The final pieces of information were provided by surveyor Burke York, including a safe place to locate propane tanks away from moving cars and trucks. The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the conversion of an existing building into a three-unit rental property, including a small addition at the back of the second floor that will not add to the building’s overall height. A small shed will be removed, but the barn will be retained for storage use only. At an earlier meeting, the board agreed to waive the requirement to submit a landscaping plan.
The meeting started off with the election of officers. Paul Robitaille was reelected chairman, and Peter Gagnon was elected vice chairman.
Later, the board agreed to have its meetings on the third and fourth Thursdays of the month, which members agreed would allow them to moved directly from a vote that accepts a site plan as complete to holding a public hearing at the same meeting, presumably reducing applicants’ costs.
The board’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at Town Hall for a preliminary site plan review of a site plan prepared for Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals on the Berlin-Gorham Road (Route 16).
