Kuster meets with Northern NH Tourism

Congresswoman Annie Kuster meets with Northern NH tourism officials at Loon on Friday. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

LINCOLN — Northern New Hampshire tourism officials met at Loon last Friday with U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) to discuss ways that the federal government can help with climate change, utility costs and their relationship with White Mountain National Forest, among other issues.

Officials from White Mountain Attractions, Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, Great Glen Trails, Loon and Ski New Hampshire heard about her hopes for the passage of the bipartisan SHRED Act, which would have many benefits to their business.

