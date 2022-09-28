05-Aerial.jpg

Fryeburg Fairgrounds are seen during the 2021 fair. (DRAGONFLY AERIAL PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Fair returns this weekend, starting on Sunday.

The fair, established in 1851, will host its 172nd annual fair from Oct. 2-Oct. 9. Average attendance over the eight-day fair is about 300,000 people.

