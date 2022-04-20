My cousin recently sold the house she had inherited from her mother. A lot of thought went into readying it to sell. My cousin knew that presenting the house in picture perfect condition, revealed in the high quality photos her realtor took, would attract potential buyers to attend the open house and any future showings.
After the house was de-cluttered and cleaned, my sister, who has a designer’s eye, helped her stage the home. They rearranged the furniture to make the traffic flow more easily from room to room, re-organized the kitchen, added pretty comforters and pillows in the bedrooms, placed bright throw pillows on the sofas, hung fluffy new towels in the bathroom, and added a few potted plants in strategic spots.
Having bought and sold several of their own houses over the years, my sister and my cousin understood the value that first impressions make in enticing a buyer to tour a home.
The National Association of Realtors notes that 95 percent of homebuyers rely on the Internet at some time during their search, so it’s important that photos in online listings tell the home’s story in the best possible way.
High quality photos convey more information than words ever do, grabbing the viewer’s attention and connecting them emotionally with what they are seeing. Include both still photos and a video. Potential buyers anywhere in the world can tour the home through the video and concentrate on the still photos to see each room in more detail.
“Good quality photos really make a difference. You want them to be able to envision themselves in your home,” says Badger Peabody & Smith agent Chrissy Grant.
Many real estate firms have an in-house photographer skilled in taking photos that highlight a home’s salient features, while others may suggest the buyer hire a professional real estate photographer.
In both instances, the quality of the photos will be superior to those taken by the homeowner. Just think of the most appealing homes you’ve viewed online or photos of homes featured in magazines. The lighting is perfect, the home’s special features are highlighted, and the colors are crisp and clear.
The bottom line: Top quality photos are an essential component of selling your home, so don’t neglect this important piece of the home-selling process.
And, in case you’re wondering, dozens of people attended the open house two days after my cousin’s house was listed online last month, and it sold within the week.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
