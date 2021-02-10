BERLIN — A complaint last week about a short-term rental led to a longer discussion at city council Monday night and a decision to have the planning board study the issue and come up with a permit process for the council to consider.
Last week, the council received a petition from neighbors of a short-term rental in the Wood Street area, complaining about the noise and parking.
Councilors were clear that they think short-term rentals are good for Berlin’s economy but want to protect residents from abuses that can occur.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said the planning board has already started looking at the issue. Unlike a few years ago, she said there is now a lot of information about dealing with short-term rentals from the N.H. Municipal Association and from other communities that have adopted regulations.
Laflamme said because Berlin has no lodging establishments she does not think the city wants to ban them. But she said the city should probably look at a permitting process to keep track of the rentals and make sure safety codes are followed. Laflamme said it would also be nice for the city to have contact information for police and fire in case of an emergency.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he believes property values in the city have increased in part because people are buying houses to meet the demand for short-term rentals, many catering to ATVers. At the same time, he said he wants to make sure the rentals do not negatively impact existing neighbors.
The mayor said he thinks a comprehensive review by the planning board with a set of proposed regulations is a good idea. He said the council and the public can then review the regulations.
Councilor Mark Eastman said he feels strongly that short term rentals contribute to the city’s economy and doesn’t want to discourage or stifle them. He said there are existing ordinances the city could enforce and said he agrees with having the planning board look at the issue.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume warned that ATVers come to Berlin because residents are very accepting of the sport and allow ATVs to ride on city streets. She said it is important to maintain that local support because it has made motorized recreation so successful here. Berthiaume said she can understand some of the complaints that were raised by Wood Street neighbors last week.
“We have to have balance with this,” she said.
Grenier agreed with Berthiaume, and said he would like to see the planning board come up with some kind of complaint process.
“If we don’t deal with this, it will blow up in our face,” he said.
The council voted unanimously to have the planning board come up with a proposal by May 1.
In other business, Grenier asked the council to give its support to Senate Bill 135 and House Bill 623.
Companion bills, they would allow school districts to use their 2019 enrollment and free and reduced lunch figures to calculate their fiscal 2022 numbers.
Grenier said Berlin would see an increase from $10.6 million to $11 million. The senate bill was sponsored by North Country State Senator Erin Hennessey, and Grenier said he planned to speak in favor and asked for letters of support.
The council voted to send a letter in support of the two bills.
“This legislation is very important because it removes the COVID impact on our school funding formula. These monies will go back to our cities and towns and really help our taxpayers with the cost of education,” said Hennessey (R-Littleton).
