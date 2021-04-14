BERLIN — Stephen Capone, president of Capone Iron Corporation, is a strong proponent of buying American and proudly advertises that his company produces steel made in this country “creating American jobs, generating American tax dollars, and supporting the American economy.”
He was passing out hams to his employees at the North Woods facility at the Berlin industrial park the Friday before Easter.
“We do this every Easter and turkeys every Thanksgiving in appreciation of our employees,” he said.
Even then, Capone stays true to his commitment to buy American.
“We buy our turkeys from near where our Rowley (Mass) office is - a place called Tendercrop farms in Newbury Mass,” Capone said.
Capone has 25 to 30 employees at his North Woods facility at the Maynesboro Industrial Park and 50 at his headquarters in Rowley.
Capone Iron buys raw steel directly from steel mills or service providers, ships it to Berlin, and then cleans, cuts, drills, welds and fabricates the steel according to its customers’ needs. Then the company ships the specification completed steel to the customers.
Capone credits his father with giving him and his three brothers the work ethic it has taken to making the family company a success. Charles Capone Sr. started the business in 1951, making steel railings and columns out of his home basement while working at General Dynamics.
“As we grew up, we were all motivated to help grow the business and all four of us went into it. My father Charley taught us right, we learned, and we worked. We were blessed we got the opportunity to know what the meaning of a dollar was,” he said.
Capone’s son, Stephen Jr., will be graduating from high school this summer and will attend Endicott college for architectural design. When he graduates from college he will join the company. Capone said.
“He already works in Rowley after school and weekends in the truck yard and shop. He repairs a lot of the vehicles,” says his proud father. “ I keep telling him to hurry up so I can retire I can’t last forever,” the 57-year old Capone adds.
Back in the nineties the company hit a rough patch, but Capone and his brothers persevered.
“We went from four people to nearly a hundred now. We didn’t have the room in Rowley to expand. So, we rented office space in the old Tupick building in Gorham next to the railroad tracks but that did not suit our needs either. Diana Nelson and Mike Caron showed us this building and my wife said “Buy It.” So, we did ,” laughed Capone.
“We’ve invested a lot here.” “We gutted the building and rebuilt it according to our wants. We’ve expanded twice, and we are looking at expanding again on this site and then we are going to utilize the nine acres next door that we own,” he said.
“Berlin is a wonderful city, if you live here it is because you want to be here,” Capone said, noting he could not ask for a better spot to look at the forests and mountains surrounding his building.
““The work ethic here is second to none. We hired some experienced people who worked for Isaacson Steel and in the paper mills. We hire others right out of high school and the community college. We are always looking for good people. We capitalize on the training programs at the college as well as both local high schools (Gorham and Berlin).”
Capone is a large supporter of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce and participated in the Thanksgiving food drive with Bob Chapman and Ray’s Electric last fall. He also donates to “Warm Coats for Kids” every winter and donates a pallet of food to each food pantry every Thanksgiving.
While Buy American is one company motto, Capone said the other is, “Safety First, Quality, Production, and Profit.”
In the morning, he said everyone, including office staff, does stretching exercises before starting work.
“We also hold toolbox meetings three times a week which are really safety meetings,” he said.
Both the Berlin and Rowley operations are connected by cameras so a manager or worker can instantly see what is going on in either plant. Capone said the company was using Skype and Zoom long before COVID hit and said video communication works well for them.
“Instant communication is so important to our operation,” he said, noting Capone Iron is in constant communication with their customers as the steel parts are fabricated according to their needs.
Capone said “We don’t have the room to expand in Rowley. Land is expensive in Massachusetts, so the North Woods facility in Berlin may eventually become the flagship of our company.”
