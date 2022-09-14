CONWAY — Cannell’s Old Fashioned Country Store, a roadside attraction on Route 16 in Intervale since 1940, will close its doors later this month.

“It is with very heavy hearts that after 138 years of operation we announce the closing of Cannell’s Country Store on Sept. 25. Like many small businesses, the past couple of years has brought many challenges that have become too much to overcome. We are thankful for the generations of customers and dedicated employees who have made Cannell’s what it is. Your effect on our family will never be forgotten,” the owners, the Cannell sisters, posted in a Conway Daily Sun ad and on Facebook recently.

