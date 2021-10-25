GORHAM — Byrne Auto on Main Street in Gorham has been in business since 1983.
Bob Byrne started his auto career in 1981 as a bonded auto dealer in Manchester. In 1983 Byrne and his wife Gloria opened their first auto dealership on Lancaster Road. Then in 1983 he purchased their current location at 114 Main Street. Byrne’s son Ryan is also in the family business.
Byrne Auto specializes in selling the best used cars and trucks under $10,000 and if they don’t have what you are looking for they are expert vehicle finders. Byrne Auto stands behind their vehicle sales with warranties like no other used car dealer.
In a tight spot? Byrne Auto is the North Country's leading towing and roadside assistance company for AAA and multiple other auto clubs! Roadside Assistance in the Berlin-Gorham area is available 24/7. If you are a motor club member in need of service in northern New Hampshire, call your club’s 24/7 roadside assistance hotline and request Byrne Auto. Non-motor club members (or AAA members within 10 miles of their facility at 114 Main St. Gorham NH) can call them directly during their regular business hours (Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.) at (603) 466-2977.
They specialize in local and long-distance towing/flatbed, fix flat tires, lockouts, jumpstarts or if you are out of gas.
Having car or truck problems. Call Byrne Auto and they will get you back on the road. They have a two-bay garage and can help you with any mechanical problems you may have. Oil changes, brake jobs, snow tires and much more.
