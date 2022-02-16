By Rachel Andrews Damon, special to The Berlin Sun
FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Fair will welcome hundreds of “Silver Bullets” — also known as Airstream campers — to the fairgrounds this summer for the Airstream Club International Rally.
ACI rallies started in 1958 and are held annually in locations all over North America. This will be the club’s first time visiting Maine.
ACI’s event requires a facility as large as Fryeburg Fairgrounds to host 1,200 campers and their owners with amenities like electrical, WiFi, bathrooms and large buildings for meetings and gatherings.
ACI, originally the Wally Byam Caravan Club International, is the longest-running single-branded club in the world. Anyone can join, but, of course, you must have an Airstream camper.
Airstream campers were created by Wallace M. “Wally” Byam, who began building travel trailers in the 1920s and founded Airstream in 1931.
ACI is comprised of 12 regions in North America and Canada and within that region are many smaller clubs, totaling 103 in all. Region 1 includes all New England states and parts of Canada.
Lori Plummer, ACI’s corporate manager, said, “Our rallies are predominantly social and educational and very fun. About one-third of our members are Airstream rally first-timers. And many have been doing this for 10, 20, 40 years. It’s a great way to learn about trailering, caravaning and to see the world. We have many families with kids and pets and we love having new people join.”
The lead team of ACI visited Fryeburg last July to map out and organize their upcoming 2022 event. The team looked at restaurants, museums, hiking trails, golfing, water sports, shopping, historical sites, and cultural and learning opportunities. Day trips will likely include as far as Portland, Maine.
“Our main goal is to learn more about using our Airstreams while also learning more about this part of the country. And we like to stay active,” said Kristy Yonyon, the head of marketing for ACI.
“We are currently accepting applications for exhibitors, speakers, presenters and vendors. People should contact me if interested. We’re an enthusiastic audience.”
David Andrews, Fryeburg Fair’s general superintendent, said: “We’re really excited that Airstream chose Fryeburg Fair for their big event.
"The Airstream Rally will bring about $2 million in new revenue to this area," he said. "They are working with the MWV Chamber of Commerce on what to see and do locally.”
Airstreamers will start arriving around July 17, and some will stay as long as July 31. The rally itself will run six days, July 23-29.
ACI will offer an open house for the general public on Sunday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
If you have opportunities that Airstreamers may want to hear about, email Kristy Yonyon at kyonyon@airstreamclub.org at Airstream Club International.
For more information about the club, go to airstreamclub.org.
