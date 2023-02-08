NORTH HAVERHILL — Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of Berlin remains in preventative detention following his arraignment Monday in the shooting death of fellow Berlin resident Christopher Veliz, 44, outside a multifamily home at 568 Sullivan St. in Berlin last Friday.
Ramos-Rivera was arraigned on homicide and reckless conduct charges Monday via video conferencing from Grafton County Superior Court. Judge Peter Bornstein presided and the N.H. Attorney General's Office is handling the case.
Michael S. Garrity, director of communications for the N.H. Attorney General's Office, on Wednesday said Ramos-Rivera is being held at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown pending an evidentiary hearing.
During proceedings Monday, Assistant Attorney General Bethany Durand asked for the evidentiary hearing, which was granted by Bornstein.
Ramos-Rivera is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in Veliz's death.
At approximately 8:15 a.m. on that brutally cold Friday, Berlin Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired at 568 Sullivan St. Upon arrival, officers discovered Veliz outside the multifamily building, having suffered apparent gunshot wounds.
At that time, police said the incident started as a dispute between neighbors.
Ramos-Rivera was arrested. An autopsy report showed Veliz had been struck several times by bullets.
At Monday's hearing, the defendant spoke through a court interpreter throughout almost all of the hearing.
Ramos-Rivera waived a reading of the charges.
Assistant Attorney General Bethany Durand cited a statute, requested that Ramos-Rivera be held without bail and requested the maximum penalty, which could result in life in prison.
Public defender Hanna Kinne, representing Ramos-Rivera, reviewed the statute with Bornstein.
She asked for a cash bail on behalf of Ramos-Rivera.
“So the statute does not apply to the circumstances presented?” Bornstein asked Kinney.
“That is my position. There is a self-defense and defense of others claim here,” Kinney said.
The matter of preventative detention was raised.
Further details of the interactions between Veliz and Ramos-Rivera were revealed, including the reckless conduct charges. Ramos-Rivera, on the two counts of reckless conduct, is alleged to have fired shots in “a car where C.V. and H.V. sat,” said Kinney.
The victim, Veliz, drove his car into Ramos-Rivera’s car. The defendant, Ramos-Rivera, got out of the car as did his wife, Loran Leclair. When Veliz got out of his car, he had a knife in his hand. Two or three shots were fired by the defendant. There was no indication that there were other people in the car, Kinney said to the court.
“The defendant’s release could endanger the safety of the public,” Bornstein said.
Ramos-Rivera, who had an interpretor during the hearing, spoke briefly for himself near the end of the hearing, as the judge was making his decision not to release him.
“Why won’t it happen?” asked Ramos-Rivera.
No one answered his question.
Loran Leclair, the wife of Ramos-Rivera and who watched the court proceedings online, then said: “I love you, Papi. I love you.”
