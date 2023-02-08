NORTH HAVERHILL — Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of Berlin remains in preventative detention following his arraignment Monday in the shooting death of fellow Berlin resident Christopher Veliz, 44, outside a multifamily home at 568 Sullivan St. in Berlin last Friday.

Ramos-Rivera was arraigned on homicide and reckless conduct charges Monday via video conferencing from Grafton County Superior Court. Judge Peter Bornstein presided and the N.H. Attorney General's Office is handling the case.

