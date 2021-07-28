LANCASTER — The White Mountains of New Hampshire are home to many gushing, cascading waterfalls waiting to be discovered. Bruce Bolnick, author of “Waterfalls of the White Mountains” will present an evening describing these waterfalls and guide us through an excursion to the White Mountains of New Hampshire. He has served for years as a Volunteer Naturalist for the Appalachian Mountain Club and Nature Guide at Mass Audubon's Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield.
The completely revised and updated edition of “Waterfalls of the New Hampshire” outlines hiking trails ideal for observing the more than 100 waterfalls in the region, no matter experience level or ability. Each hike details the distance, difficulty, altitude gain, and directions to the starting point. Helpful tips and suggestions are offered, such as the best times of year for each hike, best vantage points for viewing the falls, great swimming holes for cooling down, and uncovered scenic treasures that are perfect for a woodland picnic. Also featured are labeled maps and fascinating short essays on local history and lore.
This program will be in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge of Weeks State Park and will begin at 7 p.m. Come early and bring a picnic supper, or climb the Fire Tower for one of the best views north of the notches. Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, approximately 2 miles south of Lancaster, NH. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible for the events.
On Friday July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bruce Bolnick and David Govatski will lead a field trip to several White Mountain Waterfalls in Randolph. Total hiking distance on trails is five miles with a vertical climb of 1,000 feet in elevation. Bolnick and Govatski will describe the cultural and natural history of each waterfall and surrounding area.
Note: The number of hikers is limited, so please email info.weeksstateparkassociation@gmail.com and pre-register. Include the word" Waterfalls" in the subject line, and details for the hike will be sent to you.
The summer programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, NH Division of Parks, and UNH Cooperative Extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.