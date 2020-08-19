LANCASTER — The Weeks State Park Association will be holding its annual meeting via Zoom on Thursday Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. If you are interested in joining the meeting, email the president at the following address sallypratt58@gmail.com and you will be provided the link to the meeting.
There will be brief reports and election of officers for the upcoming year.
The following directors are nominated for another three-year term Katie Burns, Nancy DeCourcey, Jay Perreault, Linda Scherf and Sally Pratt.
Janet Wittenhaur has been nominated as a new director.
If elected as directors, the following officers will be nominated to serve for 2021 Sally Pratt- President, Jay Perreault-vice president, Nancy DeCourcey-secretary, Katie Burns-treasurer.
The board is proposing the following change in bylaws regarding the board of directors: “The board shall consist of two youth members 14-18” to “the board may have two youth members.” This is due to the difficulty in finding youth to serve on the board.
