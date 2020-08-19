WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre opens a new original revue this Sunday, “Top of the Charts: A Rock and Roll Journey Through the Decades” at 5 p.m. This production will be presented via livestream on Vimeo and will run in alternating rep from Sunday, Aug. 23 to Friday, Aug. 28. Patrons will have viewing access to the livestream performance for 24 hours.
Conceived by Colin Keating and Ethan Paulini, Top of the Charts is an unforgettable journey over the last seven decades of music featuring songs made popular by artists like Connie Francis, Elvis, The Beach Boys, Queen, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Adele, The Go Gos, Bruno Mars and more. Just like Rock and Roll music in its truest form, "Top of the Charts" is designed to make the audience move and feel.
“The greatest eras of change in America have been amplified by the music of the time,” said Keating. “We find ourselves at another crossroad of change in America and like the artists featured in Top of the Charts, the creators of popular music will most certainly lead the way. So, let's take a journey backwards in time as we celebrate, give tribute and honor the artists who have moved us through history.”
The production is directed by Paulini, the music is directed by Keating, and choreographed by Marisa Kirby.
The cast of "Top of the Charts" consists of Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Shinnerrie Jackson, Marisa Kirby and Ira Kramer — members of Weathervane’s 2020 Professional Resident Acting Company.
The additional creative team for these productions includes: Rien Schlecht (production management/costume design), Chad Rowe (technical direction) Gibbs Murray (scenic design), Hayley Christensen (sound design), Kay Cates (properties design), Scout Hough (lighting design), Kara Procell (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon (assistant stage manager) and Billy Smith (assistant stage manager).
These virtual performances will run in alternating rep with "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "Speech & Debate," "Heathers: The Musical, Broadway Road Trip" and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" through Aug. 28 at 5 p.m., Sunday, and at 7:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
Livestream tickets and ticket packages are now available at weathervanenh.org. Tickets range $24-$49.
The Weathervane Box Office is now open by phone (603) 837-9322 and email boxoffice@weathervanenh.org, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website, weathervanenh.org.
