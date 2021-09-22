Ukrainian children's artwork is on display at Berlin Public Library

BERLIN — The Berlin Public Library is hosting an exhibit of artwork created by Ukrainian children ages 5 to 16.
The exhibit, "Home, Family, Motherland," runs through October and came to the library is courtesy of the Kharkiv Regional Library for Children in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
More than a dozen drawings include portraits, scenes from nature and everyday life in the Ukraine, and symbols of peace.
The Fermata Arts Foundation, sponsor of this touring artwork, describes symbolism of the design elements for the pieces: “The netting (which appears in many of the drawings) is an image of the invisible prison bars. There is an ongoing process of the capture of the Ukraine by Putin’s company, and formation of new prisons. The wallpaper (on which some of the works are mounted) is a symbol of home comfort, of which children dream, but which is not to be.”
