WHITEFIELD —The Weathervane Theatre welcomes back Tony nominee Linda Kline for the final installment of Weathervane’s free talkback series. This final installment will take place immediately following the 7 p.m. closing performance of "A Class Act" on Saturday, Oct. 8. "A Class Act" is co-authored by Kline who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for "A Class Act.” Joining Kline on the panel will be members of the cast. Kline was previously at the Weathervane for the August installment of the talkback series.

The subject of "A Class Act" is Ed Kleban, the lyricist of "A Chorus Line." Linda Kline, who was Ed’s romantic partner at the time of his death, will talk about not only "A Class Act", but also give exclusive insider knowledge on "A Chorus Line", one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

