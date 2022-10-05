Cast members of Weathervane productions of "A Class Act" and "A Chorus Line." Standing left to right: Maddie Robert, Jorge Donoso, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, Alex Lanning, Kennedy Sample, Ira Kramer, Robert H. Fowler, Jewell Noel, Maddie Lentz, Montana Sandoval, Thomas Henke, Marisa Kirby Kneeling/Seated Left to Right: Corry J. Ethridge, Reanne Acasio, Ethan Paulini, Andrew Morrissey. Photo by Lew Whitener
Linda Kline with A CLASS ACT cast members Reanne Acasio and Alex Lanning at Weathervane's talkback series in August. Photo by Lew Whitener
WHITEFIELD —The Weathervane Theatre welcomes back Tony nominee Linda Kline for the final installment of Weathervane’s free talkback series. This final installment will take place immediately following the 7 p.m. closing performance of "A Class Act" on Saturday, Oct. 8. "A Class Act" is co-authored by Kline who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for "A Class Act.” Joining Kline on the panel will be members of the cast. Kline was previously at the Weathervane for the August installment of the talkback series.
The subject of "A Class Act" is Ed Kleban, the lyricist of "A Chorus Line." Linda Kline, who was Ed’s romantic partner at the time of his death, will talk about not only "A Class Act", but also give exclusive insider knowledge on "A Chorus Line", one of the most beloved musicals of all time.
A valentine to musical theatre highlighting the origins of "A Chorus Line", "A Class Act" opened at the Weathervane on Friday, Aug. 19, and runs in rotating repertory through Saturday, Oct. 8. The Pulitzer Prize-winning "A Chorus Line" opened at Weathervane on Wednesday, Sep. 28 and runs in rotating repertory through Sunday, Oct. 9. Weathervane Theatre is the first organization to program these two pieces together in the same season.
Suitable for audiences 12+, both "A Class Act" and "A Chorus Line" contain some adult language and themes. Tickets are available online at weathervanenh.org, by phone at (603) 837-9322, or in person at Weathervane’s Box Office, 389 Lancaster Rd, Whitefield.
Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coos County is at a red or a high level risk for COVID-19.
This week the box office is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the most up-to-date hours visit weathervanenh.org where tickets can be purchased 24/7.
Weathervane’s 57th rep season concludes Sunday, Oct. 9. Evening performances are at 7 p.m. with additional 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Additional season 57 productions still playing include “Blood Brothers” and “Intimate Apparel.” Single tickets now available at weathervanenh.org. Season 57 tickets start at $19.
