BERLIN — The opportunity to shape the performing arts programs available to North Country audiences and visitors to the area awaits the right person.
St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts seeks a new executive director, someone who brings a passion for the arts, some knowledge of sound systems and the ability to manage an audience and book performances up to a year in advance.
“It’s a multifunctional position,” said Monique Lavertu, interim executive director. “It’s a great job for someone whose background is in business and music."
Lavertu has served the community for eight years in that position, not in one stretch. The next executive director is needed to carry on the center’s mission for the building that until 1999 served Berlin and North Country Catholics. The Diocese of Manchester closed the church as part of its restructuring plans. The church opened at its Emery Street location in 1894.
“As long as the art center stays in operation, the building belongs to us,” Lavertu said in an interview on a mild Friday afternoon at the center.
The pipe organ in the church still belongs to the diocese. It is played at times in the art center, she said.
Proceeds from the Northwoods Casino LLC, a licensed charitable gaming entity within the building, go toward upkeep of the building with its vaulting arches and high ceilings. Sunlight streams through the stained glass windows that grace the church’s interior.
Throughout northern New England, once busy mill communities are reinventing themselves to encourage cultural and economic growth. The arts are seen as one way to do that.
Events such as the St. Patrick’s Day dinner are held at tables in the former church. Individual padded chairs have replaced the pews, allowing for more space to set up tables near the sound stage.
An optimistic and pragmatic approach as an executive director is needed.
“A love of your community, a go-getter to move the art center forward. We’ve come a long way since 2000 but there’s more that we can do,” she said.
The paid position starts as a one-year position with a yearly review. The person chosen for the post will report to the art center’s Board of Directors, found at the website: stkieranarts.org.
“Be part of the community and spread the word that it is worth saving,” Lavertu said.
