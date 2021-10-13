Slam Ready: What Teen Poets Laureate of New Hampshire Are Up To

By Terry Farish, InDepthNH.org
In a piercingly quick brainstorm on Zoom, the team of teen poets laureate of New Hampshire, and their mentor Jimmy Pappas of the Poetry Society of New Hampshire planned the first events of their laureateship: their inaugural reading and open mic on Zoom, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., a call for submissions to their journal, Good Poetry Zine, and a possible slam in Whitefield.
Miriam Alex of Nashua, along with Daniel Zhang, of Exeter, share the title of Teen Poet Laureate. Veronika Sokol of Troy is the at-large Teen Poetry Ambassador, advisor to the poets laureate, and editor of the zine. Lauren Bentley-Melle of Amherst is a Teen Poetry Ambassador to the Southern Region; Grace Frink of Whitefield is the Teen Poetry Ambassador to the Northern Region; Hannah Rubin of Exeter is Teen Poetry Ambassador to the Eastern Region.
”I recognize the passion for poetry in these kids and want to encourage them to grow in their craft and confidence,” said Pappas. “Every student I deal with is someone’s son or daughter. I owe them the best I can give.”
The role of the full team of teen poets laureate is to build community through poetry among teen poets with readings, collaborations, and a literary journal that is open to submissions from students in all New Hampshire high schools.
Former poet laureate Elliot DelSignore zoomed in to the new teen laureates planning meeting to explain the setup of the zine, a sparely-designed and elegant journal of teen writing. Sokol created the logo.
Pappas, who taught high school English at Somersworth High for 31 years, asked if DelSignore would like to stay on and help with the zine. She said, sure. “It’s not like I’m dead. I’m just at college.” DelSignore, from Amherst, is now at Plymouth State studying English and criminology.
Many poets offered a thought on the current time and what they believed adults might learn from them and their poetry. In many different ways they said they wished adults listened more. “Sometimes we just need an ear,” said Sokol. Miriam Alex attends school board meetings in her city and she said, “I wish [adults] would interrogate their own beliefs. I wish they would look beyond their own lives.”
Back at the Zoom planning meeting, Pappas ran down the order of readers for the Oct. 12 reading. Pappas will screen share the poems. “Don’t be afraid to go slowly,” he advised. As an award-winning poet himself, Pappas can offer his experience. They will leave time for an open mic. Sokol will create flyers to invite teens state wide to zoom in to meet the poets laureate and read in the open mic. Together, they’ll prepare to put out a call for poems to publish in Good Poetry Zine.
The Poetry Society of New Hampshire Presents on Zoom the Teen Poets Laureate of NH on Oct. 12, 7 p.m. Write Jimmy Pappas at psnhevents@gmail.com to register for the zoom event, sign up for open mic, or apply to be a future teen poet laureate. The first issue of Good Poetry Zine can be found at goodpoetryzine.wixsite.com/goodpoetryzine/issue-one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.