Comfort Country band

GUILDHALL, Vt. — The Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series will return to its original location and present a local favorite country band "Comfort Country" for the first show of the 2022 season. This concert will be held at the Guild Hall, 13 Courthouse Drive on the common in Guildhall, Vt., Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. 

From its beginnings in January of 2012,  the Cabin Fever shows have encouraged local musicians to come out and share their talents before a live audience. Splitting the evening between an open mic session and featured performers, each monthly show provides entertainment for all ages. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.