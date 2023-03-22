SALEM — The 2022-23 concert season marks the 15th anniversary of the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra annual music education program, “Drawn to the Music,” a robust music and arts education program that features curriculum materials, interactive program instructions, activities and learning opportunities for elementary students in New Hampshire and northern Mass.
Among the schools participating this year in Drawn to the Music is Whitefield Elementary School in Whitefield.
The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra gives regular concert performances at Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem, home of The Phil since 2018.
In addition, the Phil presents education and community programs and performances throughout the state and region each year.
“Drawn to the Music” is a collaborative arts project in which New Hampshire elementary students listen to great works of western art music and create original illustrations in response.
The Phil received 540 unique drawing submissions from nine schools this year. The winning artwork, 150 drawings this year, will be scanned and projected above the orchestra during their performance of the piece.
Each winning artist and a guest receives free entrance to the concert. The sponsoring teacher will also receive a free ticket to the show.
This season's “Drawn to the Music” takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, at 2 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School in Salem, N.H.
All are welcome to join the fun at these kid-friendly concerts. There will be a “Touch an Instrument” opportunity for kids to come on stage and interact with the orchestra and their instruments after the performance.
Live stream tickets are available for the Sunday 2 p.m. concert.
In addition to Whitefield Elementary, the following schools are participating this year in Drawn to the Music: Whitefield Elementary School, Whitefield; Gate City Charter School for the Arts, Merrimack; Westmoreland School, Keene; Hooksett Memorial School, Hooksett; Main Dunstable Elementary School, Nashua; Pollard School, Plaistow; Westin Elementary, Manchester; Chesterbrook School of Natural Learning, Chester; and Namaste Montessori, Goffstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.