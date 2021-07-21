MILAN — Mark your calendars for the weekend of Aug. 13-15 and join the fun when the Milan 250th Anniversary celebration combines with Milan’s annual Old Home Days.
On Friday, enjoy a Ham and Bean supper and music by The Jones Band at the Milan Village School from 4-7 p.m., then at the bandstand at 7 p.m. Straightaway will perform prior to a huge fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Saturday morning will not disappoint with activities galore, such as DJ Steve Emerson, a flea market, food vendors, horseshoes, kid’s games, hay rides, Milan history hunt, a parade hosting many floats accompanied by the N.H. Police Association Pipes and Drums Band and the Summertime Marching Band.
In the afternoon, seek out former Milan families at the gathering of the “clans.” In addition, you can browse the antique cars, tractors and trucks show, experience the infamous cow flap contest, join the fun with the fry pan toss, and gather around the gazebo to hear Milan’s own “Birchwood Blaze” fresh off their album release tour.
Also, don’t miss the “Brothers Grateful Band” who will perform Saturday night, 7-11 p.m.
Finish off the weekend on Sunday morning, 7-11 a.m. at the airport for a pancake breakfast.
Keep an eye out for posters and pamphlets listing all scheduled events or find the up-to-date information on the Milan 250th Facebook page and the Milan Old Home Days Facebook page.
