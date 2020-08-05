Humanities to Go Online presents “Odd Things I’ve Seen in N.H.”

Award-winning travel author J.W. Ocker will take you on a 300-mile round trip through the Granite State to discover what odd wonders can be seen by anybody with just a single tank of gas and any given Saturday morning.
J.W. Ocker is the Lowell Thomas- and Edgar Award-winning author of macabre travelogues, spooky kids' books, and horror novels. His books include Poe-Land: The Hallowed Haunts of Edgar Allan Poe; A Season with the Witch: The Magic and Mayhem of Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts; Death and Douglas, and Twelve Nights at Rotter House. Ocker is from Maryland but has lived in New Hampshire for more than a decade.
This presentation is free and can be joined either by phone or through your computer using the free Zoom software. The event will take place on Aug. 7, starting at 5 p.m.
Attendance is limited, so please be sure to register ahead of time. To register log onto zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0vcumhrDsiHNOk6xSJmk7z0YdfI-NUWiL0.
