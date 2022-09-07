CONCORD — The popular do-it-yourself “5 Hikes Challenge” presented by The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is back for a third year this fall.
The challenge runs from Aug. 31 through Oct. 31 and includes 28 unique and scenic walking or hiking destinations on Forest Society conservation land throughout New Hampshire. Registration opens on Aug. 24.
The "5 Hikes Challenge" is designed for anyone, with 28 different hiking and walking destinations for all abilities, interested in reaching new places and exploring unsung natural destinations in different regions throughout the state.
Participants can choose five of the 28 hiking destinations from a selection of hikes located in the Seacoast, Merrimack Valley, Monadnock, Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee, Lakes or White Mountains and North Country regions.
Register for the challenge can be found at forestsociety.org/5-hikes-challenge. Each participant will receive a limited-edition 2022 Forest Society buff, trail maps and directions, hiking tips and information for your selected hikes in the mail.
Registration for non-members is $8 per adult per hike. For children under age 18 and all current Forest Society members, registration is free. Registration fees support the continued stewardship of these beautiful places.
"From Andrew Brook Trail to beautiful Lake Solitude on Mount Sunapee to the easy walking trails at Weeks Woods in Gilford, hundreds of people have hiked at Forest Society reservations across New Hampshire as part of the Forest Society's ‘5 Hikes Challenge’ over the last two years," said Dave Anderson, senior director of education at the Forest Society. "Participants will discover some of our very best staff-recommended trails along scenic shorelines and to summits with views and vistas that you, your friends and family can put on the autumn 'must do' list for weekend fun. All you need to do is pick your five hikes and get outdoors."
This year, participants can continue to use the Forest Society mobile app, powered by OuterSpatial, to track their progress, access digital maps, and even post photos from the trail. For the first time, the Forest Society's newest reservation, Ammonoosuc River Forest, will be included as a destination choice.
The app is free to download, and instructions and a link to the ‘5 Hikes Challenge’ app will be sent to those who register.
