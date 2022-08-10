mark 209.jpg

MARK209 is a Christian Country Music Group. They will be performing in Jefferson on Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

JEFFERSON — The multi-award winning group MARK209 has been singing for audiences across the United States since 2011, with appearances ranging from presidential and television to opry and church platforms.

Together, the approachable group of Christian country vocalists draw from their unique blend of voices to create a harmony which leaves an indelible mark of musical excellence on listeners, whether newcomer or longtime fan.

