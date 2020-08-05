CONCORD -- The N.H. State Council on the Arts announced that 68 cultural organizations throughout the state, from West Stewartstown to Sullivan to Portsmouth, have been awarded grants through the Council’s N.H. CARES grant program.
Funding for the grants comes from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
These grants are designated for salary and facilities costs for non-profit cultural organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The following nonprofit cultural organizations in the North Country each of which received Public Value Partnership funding from the Arts Council in the past four years, were each awarded $7,500 N.H. CARES grants: Bethlehem Redevelopment Association/Colonial Theatre, Saint Kieran Community Center for the Arts, Berlin, and the Weathervane Theatre Players, Whitefield.
The Tillotson Center in Colebrook and the Connecticut River Artisan Group in West Stewartstown were awarded a N.H. CARES grant of $1,000 each. Neither received funding from the Arts Council in the past four years.
As one portion of the more than $2 trillion dollar federal coronavirus relief bill, these funds recognize that cultural organizations are an important sector of the economy, that additional financial support is currently necessary to keep their operations functioning, and that these organizations add creative life to communities.
The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, a division of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, enhances the quality of life in New Hampshire by stimulating economic growth through the arts, investing in the creativity of students, making the arts accessible to underserved populations and preserving heritage arts. Learn more about the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts at nh.gov/nharts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.