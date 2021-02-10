BERLIN — Bernice Guay was still in high school when her girlfriend introduced her to some motorcycle club guys. One with blond hair and blue eyes attracted her attention.
“He was handsome,” she recalled.
Ron Guay was a few years older and was immediately struck by the outgoing, attractive young woman.
“He just started showing up at my house,” Bernie said, describing him as her first serious boyfriend.
This year, the pair will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary.
After she graduated from high school, the pair were “ready for adventure.” They purchased a Chevy van, loaded it up with pots and pans, as well as the motorcycle and in October 1979, took off cross-country with another couple. They stopped in Texas where Ron got a job working construction. But they didn’t like Texas and moved on and eventually ended up living in California, just outside Los Angeles. Bernie said she missed her family and friends and told Ron she wanted to go back home and the young couple returned in Berlin.
“We never left,” Bernie said.
The couple married in 1983, and Ron went to work for Eli Isaacson, doing heavy mechanics. When Isaacson closed, he got a job at the Mount Washington Auto Road. Bernie eventually found her way to Berlin City Bank, now Northway Bank. She started out as a teller and when she retired after 30 years, had worked her way up to branch manager. Both are now semi-retired, working summers at the Auto Road and spending winters in Florida.
Motorcycling is a big part of their life and both have their own bikes. Bernie recalled coming back from Florida on their motorcycles one time when Ron drove past the exit they had agreed to take. Bernie said she pulled onto the exit and didn’t know what to do. They had no cell phones or walkie-talkies and she decided to get back on the highway. But then she realized the best course of action was to go back to the original exit. And sure enough, her husband came back looking for her.
“You definitely have to have a sense of humor,” Bernie said,” because things happen and you have to be able to laugh at them.”
In many ways, she said the couple are total opposites. Bernie is outgoing and talkative and Ron is quiet.
“If there is a camera, he’s looking the other way,” Bernie said.
But they both are hard-working, believe in setting goals, and share common values.
“Our marriage is based on a lot of respect,” said Bernie. “He respects who I am and I respect what he likes to do.”
She says the ability to apologize and forgive is important to a successful marriage.
“You have to hold your tongue because once something is said, it can’t be taken back,” Bernie said.
It is important, she said, to apologize when you’ve done something wrong and to forgive your partner when the opposite is true.
“You can’t hold grudges,” she said.
On the 25th anniversary of their wedding, the couple went cross-country on their motorcycles, repeating the trip that had taken back in 1979. They enjoyed revisiting the places they had seen as a young couple.
“Marriage is a career in itself, you have to work at it,” Bernie advises.
They are enjoying their semi-retirement, walking the beach and going on motorcycle rides in Florida during the winter months and returning to their Berlin home and working at the Auto Road and getting together with family and friends during summer and early fall.
“We’re grateful and we’re blessed and we know it,” said Bernie.
