Support for one another, support from family and community, food and luck is the love story of Kirstan Knowlton and Jamie Davis who married on Friday the 13th in October 2017.
Kirstan Knowlton, who hails from southern New Hampshire and moved to Berlin when she was 16 years old said, “Thirteen is a lucky number. We liked the Halloween date, too, but when we saw there was a Friday the thirteenth in October, we chose that date.”
Jamie Davis, who also grew up in downstate New Hampshire and moved to Berlin in 2014 added, “We picked the White Mountain Chalet, it was either the Chalet or Vegas, but we were afraid we’d get yelled at if we eloped.”
For their wedding ceremony it was convenient that a family member was a Justice of the Peace.
“She married us and then hung the wedding announcement on brightly colored paper in City Hall,” Davis said.
Friends helped the couple and made centerpieces for the wedding reception. There were about 50 guests in attendance at the White Mountain Chalet. The support of family and friends was huge.
Davis said, “I got lucky. This is an old-fashioned town, I worked at the Gold House, everyone knew me. When we sent the wedding announcement out, we didn’t expect anything negative, people came out and said how happy there were for us, how proud they were.”
Knowlton added, “For me coming out was just awesome, Jamie was so encouraging facing the community and thinking, ‘What will people say?' Coming out was like almost starting all over.”
“I was raised Mormon in the Church of Latter-day Saints,” she added. “My parents came to the wedding and were very supportive. It was refreshing, people went out of their way for us. It is nice to live authentically.”
Speaking of parents, it was family, in part that led both women to Berlin.
Knowlton, who attended Bow schools from pre-kindergarten to grade 10 and went to the Bow prom, came to Berlin by way of a job offer and her parents.
“The person — whom I was with at the time — received a job offer and my parents owned property here. As you get older your perspective changes,” stated Knowlton who completed high school via correspondence courses, drove to Alabama, lived in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, worked in Gorham and Jefferson, wrote for The Berlin Sun. She presently works for Service Link, assisting people with Medicare and Medicaid.
“I still have my class ring and Bow feels like where I went to high school,” added Knowlton, who at age 21 went back to pursue higher education and ultimately earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
Davis, also having grown up in southern New Hampshire in the Barrington/Northwood area, moved away to Burlington, Vt., where she lived until 2010.
“Then it was time to come home, friends were moving away, having babies. I went back to Dover/Rochester area and then my parents moved to Berlin. Dad was an officer in the prison. They thought I would like this area. I was looking for an adventure,” stated Davis, who has worked in the hospitality business for 20 years including a stint at SAALT and Libby’s in Gorham. More recently she worked at Northern Human Services.
You could say it was hospitality that brought Knowlton and Davis together.
Davis said, “Kirstan had a booth at the Berlin Farmer’s Market and we met at Gold House. She would come in for a sandwich. We started chatting and I found out she worked at the paper, so I sent her an email and we started hanging out.”
Their friendship grew quickly.
Knowlton stated, “We met at the end of June in 2015 and moved in together in that September. We married in October 2017.”
Davis added with a chuckle, “I stole her from her husband.”
The couple shares interests together, especially in food.
“Pre-COVID, we would take a ride to Burlington to eat cheeseburgers, travel the back roads and look at old houses, thinking, oh we could move there and fix that one up,” said Davis, adding they would often take trips to Portsmouth, Portland and North Conway.
Knowlton said, “We like driving and chatting.”
It was one of their conversations where Knowlton encouraged Davis to embark on a new career.
“I didn’t hear anything from my employer (NHS) through the spring and summer, upon Kirstan’s urging I found a new career and got my commercial driving license,” said Davis, who now is employed by Milan Container, driving garbage and recycle trucks.
They both say they are not big exercise people but to like to kayak, fish and hang out with their two beagles, Charlie and Lucy.
Speaking of hanging out, that is one of their favorite pastimes.
Knowlton said, “Hanging out, oh my gosh, Jamie is my best friend. We like to order pizza and watch Netflix. She gets me and I am lucky to have her during lockdown.”
Davis stated what’s important in a relationship today: “For a good relationship, basically be with someone with whom you can go through lockdown.”
Knowlton added, “I have been working at home and we are together all the time, I can’t peel her away — not sure if she likes it.”
Exclaimed Davis, “Of course I do.”
