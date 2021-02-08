GORHAM — Joe and Melissa Brasil of Berlin have been together for 29 years.
Joe said, “I met Melissa when I was working in the produce department at the age of 17 and she was hired to work as a cashier. I saw her gentle and kind ways with people and her beautiful smile.”
Melissa, too, was 17 and remembers, “What attracted me to Joey was his kind eyes and he had these purple sneakers on that I’ll never forget!”
Melissa said their most romantic date was the first.
“For the both of us I would have to say it would be our first date ever,” she said. “We were 17 years old and it was in the springtime and it was our first date. We decided to go to Martha’s Vineyard on the Island Queen, and it was just for the boat ride over and then to come back. We talked and got a bite to eat.”
Joe said: “I first held my wife’s hand when we were by the back of the boat and as the sun was going down. When we got back to the parking lot, I went to open my car door and realized that I had locked my keys in the car so we had to wait until someone could come and open my car. We went to get some ice cream as we were waiting for someone to help. We both will never forget that date!”
“We have been together for 29 years this spring and we have been married for 26 years. We have two sons in their 20s,” Melissa said. They have always carved out time for family in their lives.
“When we first had our children,” Joe said, “my wife made Sunday a special day in the family and Sunday family day grew to be a day that we all looked forward to. A special dinner and a dessert would be made, and we would spend time together with our sons having game night, having a special dinner and always family prayer on Sundays.”
The couple said the things they like about each other the most are:
Joey: “My wife’s love for people and always being the first one to offer her help. When I first met my wife at the age of 17, she had an amazing love for the Church and brought me closer to God.”
Melissa: “Joey has always been a very hard worker for our family, even from a very young age. He has this amazing personality and can just about make anybody laugh and smile. The way that my husband is quick and willing to help anybody who needs a helping hand, and he is always willing to lend a smile to those who don’t have a smile. He also is a pretty good cook too!”
The Brasils purchased a home in Gorham in 2015.
“We come from Cape Cod and the islands where we met and lived for 30-plus years and established our family,” Joe said. “We helped to build the Salve Regina Academy. I never knew the area, but my wife used to come to the Dolly Copp campground as a child once a year and she used to always talk to me about New Hampshire and the White Mountains and how one day she knew she was going to move back to live out her life there.”
“As a child, my father would always bring my brothers and I out to New Hampshire once a week in the month of August and we would always camp at the Dolly cop campground,” Melissa said. “One of my favorite things in coming to New Hampshire was being able to walk through the woods and along the side of the water and just explore the wildlife. There was always serenity in the mountains when I was a child. When we would head back to Massachusetts, I always threw my heart to the White Mountains and told the mountains to keep it because I would be coming back one day and each summer, I would grab my heart back as I drove past Mount Washington on the way to Dolly Copp!”
Joe works in maintenance at Good Shepard parish and said, “I am on the crew that restored the floors at Saint Anne’s Church and the restoration of Saint Anne’s Church is something we daily work on.”
Melissa is the founder of Great North Construction and Painting, co-founding the company with their son, Andrew.
“We have been restoring the homes in Berlin to bring back the beauty of the city!” he said. “My wife, one day as we were driving through Berlin in 2015, said that the city will be restored one day to its natural beauty and God is seeing that vision come true now, slowly but we have Faith in Good Saint Anne!”
Melissa also teaches at Salve Regina Academy.
Joe is currently Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Berlin/Gorham White Mountain Council.
He said, “My wife and I both have jobs that allow us to be home in the afternoon and the in evening together. After so many years of being together, we have our little routines down where I will cook twice a week, she will cook twice a week. The most important thing that we do as a couple is we always find time for God first and foremost in our life.”
“Our lives are very busy,” Melissa said “There are times when we have just enough time to sit down and have a cup of coffee in the morning but during that time, we really make it count and we pray together, read Scripture and then we hold hands, and pray for our marriage, our children, our jobs, and anyone that God may bring into our lives that day, it is something that we have always done. At nighttime, before we go to bed, we have another tradition of always praying together. Keeping Jesus Christ, Our Blessed Mother Mary, the most Holy Roman Catholic Church first and foremost in our lives, is what keeps us having a strong marriage.”
About their relationship, Melissa said, “Balance is very important to have between work and family. Setting apart certain times of the day to be sure to call the kids, see how their day was, make sure to spend time with each other, as spouses to eat our dinner together is something that we always do. Keeping tradition helps to keep family life stable. Between us running our families construction business, both of us working full-time, there is not much time for ourselves but we both make the decision to stop at a certain time each day to give ourselves some time daily for us to find relaxation. It truly is about balance.”
The couple said: “We respect each other’s views and if we don’t agree with each other, we will talk it out until we come to a resolution that we both feel will work. We always eat out on a Saturday and we always have ice cream on a Saturday. Going to Mass together and prayer is the biggest part of our marriage. We always have a couples meeting at the end of the week to talk about how our week went and our hopes and plans for the upcoming week. We also write to each other in a journal once a week just a few lines, just a few sentiments about each other and these will be wonderful to look back on one day.”
Talking about what matters the most in their relationship, Joey said it is “that my wife is loved, taken care of and happy because to see my wife smile every day is a blessing.” For Melissa, it’s that her husband “is my best friend, truly.”
Joey gave this advice for a happy marriage: “Learn to listen to one another, spend time together, sacrifice for one another.”
Melissa said, “Hitting almost 30 years of marriage, I can say that the most important advice that I could give to any couple is that marriage takes three. If you don’t have God in every part of your marriage, you’re not going to make it through the hard times. A marriage is work, it is a vocation that one is called into and it’s not always sunshine and happiness and it’s not always falling asleep with your arms around each other or waking up smiling at one another. Whether you are newly engaged, or you have been married for 80 years, those marriages that are sustaining are because Christ is first and marriage truly takes Three.”
Talking about the upcoming St. Valentine holiday, Joe said, “I can’t say I’ve ever had a favorite Valentine’s Day as long as I’m with my wife it’s always going to be something special.” Melissa added “My favorite Valentine’s Day is always the one that is coming up!”
As to the future, Melissa said, “I pray that we will always live in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, growing together, respecting one another and continuing to build a future together to bring honor and glory to the vision of Gods Plan.”
Joey added, “Growing old together and enjoying life.”
